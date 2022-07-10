Local organization is giving free rides to the elderly and less able

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- What started in Copenhagen is now taking over Wisconsin. Cycling Without Age is starting up its engines and letting the good times roll for those less able.
The organization began fundraising in 2018. Now, they have three trishaw bikes that offer free rides for the elderly and less able.
"It is giving the ability for people who no longer can ride a bike, whether they are disabled, or whether they are just, you know, getting up in years, to still have what they call the ability to have wind in their hair," said Gina Varley, Manager of the Cycling Without Age Sauk Prairie affiliation.
Varley says the bikes are giving new experiences to the community, even for long time Wisconsin residents.
"We have a beautiful trail now in Sauk, the great Sauk trail goes right along the river. I've taken so many people on that trail that have said, I had no idea how beautiful this was. And it's it's just wonderful. I've had a couple gals say I think I'm in Door County right now. It just takes them away in it," Varley said.
Cycling Without Age is a completely free service. Volunteers are ensuring that people in the community have a way to get out and about.