...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison Heart Walk to raise money for the American Heart Association

In about a month, people will come together for a big mission to support the American Heart Association. Here's how you can get involved.
Madison Heart Walk

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Heart Walk is gearing up for another yearly event and you're invited.

On Tuesday, Dawn Mortimer with the Executive Leadership Team for the event stopped by WKOW to talk about the annual fundraiser.

Mortimer is walking in honor of friends and family members who have been impacted by cardiovascular disease.

Money raised from the event will support the American Heart Association’s mission to keep hearts healthy and strong.

The Madison Heart Walk is planned for Saturday, September 16 at a new location, McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m.

Click here to learn more or to register ahead of time.

