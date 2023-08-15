Madison Heart Walk to raise money for the American Heart Association

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Heart Walk is gearing up for another yearly event and you're invited.
On Tuesday, Dawn Mortimer with the Executive Leadership Team for the event stopped by WKOW to talk about the annual fundraiser.
Mortimer is walking in honor of friends and family members who have been impacted by cardiovascular disease.
Money raised from the event will support the American Heart Association’s mission to keep hearts healthy and strong.
The Madison Heart Walk is planned for Saturday, September 16 at a new location, McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m.
Click here to learn more or to register ahead of time.