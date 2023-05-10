Madison's CycleNation ride raises funds for stroke research, prevention

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison community members pedaled hard to help improve brain health.
Madison held its CycleNation ride at the Sylvie on Wednesday night. Over 25 employee teams from companies throughout the area pedaled on standing bikes to help raise funds for the American Stroke Association - a division of the American Heart Association.
It's part of a movement to help eradicate stroke and heart disease. The American Heart Association says stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the nation.
Some like to treat the event as a competition, but for others - it's something more personal.
"My dad died 20 years ago this year from stroke," Madison CycleNation co-chair Sverre Roang said. "So you know, I am it's very, very personal to me, in a very literal way."
Proceeds from Wednesday's event all go towards stroke research, treatment, and prevention.
27 News' Mark Charter served as the emcee for the event.