Meal prepping the perfect parfait

  • Updated
If you find yourself not having enough time to make breakfast in the morning, we've got you covered. Today we'll show you the recipe for a delicious parfait you can meal prep ahead of time.

Ingredients

  • - 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • - 1/4 cup sweetener
  • - 1/2 cup granola
  • - 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • - 2 cups frozen fruit

Directions

  1. In a bowl, combine the yogurt, sweetener, and vanilla extract. Stir together.
  2. Place one cup of frozen fruit in mason jar. Add half a cup of the yogurt mixture on top. Put in the fridge until ready to eat.
  3. When you're ready to eat it, place some granola on top. 

