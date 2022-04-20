Meal prepping the perfect parfait

If you find yourself not having enough time to make breakfast in the morning, we've got you covered. Today we'll show you the recipe for a delicious parfait you can meal prep ahead of time.
Ingredients
- - 1 cup Greek yogurt
- - 1/4 cup sweetener
- - 1/2 cup granola
- - 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- - 2 cups frozen fruit
Directions
- In a bowl, combine the yogurt, sweetener, and vanilla extract. Stir together.
- Place one cup of frozen fruit in mason jar. Add half a cup of the yogurt mixture on top. Put in the fridge until ready to eat.
- When you're ready to eat it, place some granola on top.