Refreshing almond and strawberry salad recipe

This cold weather doesn't mean you can't enjoy a refreshing salad packed with nutrients and flavor. Check out the simple recipe down below!
Ingredients
- 3 cups fresh baby spinach
- 1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- 1/4 cup honey-roasted sliced almonds
- 1 Tbsp cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1 1/2 tsp sugar
Directions
- Add in the spinach, strawberries, and the almonds into a large mixing bowl.
- In a smaller bowl, combine the vinegar, honey, and sugar. Mix until blended together.
- Add your dressing into the larger bowl and mix together. Enjoy!