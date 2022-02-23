 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Refreshing almond and strawberry salad recipe

  • Updated
Refreshing almond and strawberry salad recipe

This cold weather doesn't mean you can't enjoy a refreshing salad packed with nutrients and flavor. Check out the simple recipe down below!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries
  • 1/4 cup honey-roasted sliced almonds
  • 1 Tbsp cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1 1/2 tsp sugar

Directions

  1. Add in the spinach, strawberries, and the almonds into a large mixing bowl.
  2. In a smaller bowl, combine the vinegar, honey, and sugar. Mix until blended together.
  3. Add your dressing into the larger bowl and mix together. Enjoy!

Tags

Recommended for you