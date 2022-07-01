Simple overnight oats recipe

If you're looking for a simple breakfast you can make ahead of time, we've got you covered. Today we'll show you the recipe for simple overnight oats that is perfect for those busy mornings!
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 tsp maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- your choice of toppings
Directions
- Combine oats, milk, syrup, and vanilla in a bowl or directly into a mason jar. Stir or shake mixture.
- Refrigerate overnight or for at least 6 hours.
- Add toppings and enjoy!