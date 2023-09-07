MMSD interim superintendent 'laser-focused' on helping to find next leader

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison Metropolitan School District Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad says she came out of her “brief” retirement over the summer because she wanted to help build a strong foundation for the next leader.
“I am laser-like focused on getting the district set up and the board set up to hire their full superintendent,” Kvistad said. “That is their most important job this year.”
Right now the search is in its community engagement phase. Madison School Board President Nichelle Nichols is hoping everyone in the Madison community participates and fills out the online survey because she says the “strength of our public schools, is the strength of our city.”
“We need a superintendent the community feels like they’ve had input on, that they feel confident about and [makes them feel] that our school system is heading in the right direction,” said Nichols. “So the community voice is a critical part of us getting that next hire right.”
School administrators say they are also working to prioritize student needs and other daily challenges.
During the summer, the staff addressed the national teacher shortage by creating new partnerships and putting an emphasis on recruitment and outreach. The school board also approved an 8% cost of living wage increase.
“We want to send the message that we want people to teach in Madison, this is where they are meant to be,” Kvistad said. “We have an obligation not just to hire and recruit, but also retain.”
Perhaps this new path is working. In August of 2022, there were 141 teaching vacancies in MMSD.
This August, the district reported 92 openings. Kvistad says the openings are mostly across the “hard to fill” areas like special education and bilingual teachers.