Near normal blue-green algae forecasted for Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin - Madison has released its mid-summer forecast, and it looks as though the blue-green algae bloom forecast is near normal for Lake Mendota.
Ahead of the summer months, the UW - Madison published its experimental forecast for cyanobacteria blooms -- commonly known as blue-green algae -- for Lake Mendota.
The initial forecast predicted above normal blooms for summer 2022. The updated forecast expects a near normal bloom for the rest of the season.
Down from 54%, the forecast of 43% is slightly above the June through August long-term average for cyanobacteria blooms.
Blue-green algae blooms can be toxic to people and pets. Some symptoms of blue green algae toxins are vomiting, rash, eye irritation, sore throat and headaches. If your pet is affected, they may experience weakness, difficulty breathing, seizures and sometimes death.
You can check online to see if any Madison beaches are closed.