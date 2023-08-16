New Madison playground designed to be accessible for everybody

MADISON (WKOW) -- Warner Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, revealing the accessible Frautschi Family Playground.
The new playground has 50 unique features designed for different levels of speaking and mobility. One of these includes a sign someone who may be less verbal can point to, showing who they're with what they want to do.
"For example, 'I want to go on the swing,' or 'I want to go down a slide," or 'I need to use the restroom," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
There's also wheelchair-accessible swing, ramp access to the jungle gyms, American Sign Language displays throughout the park, equipment that create music and more.
Rebecca Hoyt, a disability rights and services specialist, says she likes how the playground lets everyone easily play together.
"What I really love about this program is that not only can non-disabled and disabled children play together, but also disabled and non-disabled parents can play with their kids in this space," she said.
Rhodes-Conway says Warner Park is one of the many parks in Madison that are being improved with accessibility in mind.
The new playground was made possible through a donation from the Frautschi family, where the park gets its namesake.
Locals can engage with the city's parks through the non-profit Madison Parks Foundation.