 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

New Madison playground designed to be accessible for everybody

  • Updated
  • 0
Frautschi Family Accessible Playground

Frautschi Family Accessible Playground at Warner Park

 City of Madison

Warner Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, revealing the accessible Frautschi Family Playground.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Warner Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, revealing the accessible Frautschi Family Playground.

The new playground has 50 unique features designed for different levels of speaking and mobility. One of these includes a sign someone who may be less verbal can point to, showing who they're with what they want to do.

"For example, 'I want to go on the swing,' or 'I want to go down a slide," or 'I need to use the restroom," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

There's also wheelchair-accessible swing, ramp access to the jungle gyms, American Sign Language displays throughout the park, equipment that create music and more.

Rebecca Hoyt, a disability rights and services specialist, says she likes how the playground lets everyone easily play together.

"What I really love about this program is that not only can non-disabled and disabled children play together, but also disabled and non-disabled parents can play with their kids in this space," she said.

Rhodes-Conway says Warner Park is one of the many parks in Madison that are being improved with accessibility in mind.

The new playground was made possible through a donation from the Frautschi family, where the park gets its namesake. 

Locals can engage with the city's parks through the non-profit Madison Parks Foundation.