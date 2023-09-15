New program brings together farmers for research

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) – Farmers now know if they’re participating in the Dane Demo Farm Network.
The program brings farmers together to conduct research and together they will learn the safest and most effective methods for farming and conservation.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said this is made possible through an agreement with the USDA.
“Dane County is partnering with the USDA through a five-year agreement totaling $1 million to establish this farm network in Dane County, in collaboration with our local farmers,” said Parisi.
He also says farmers partnered with the program will gain valuable experience, learning about anything from soil health to water quality.
