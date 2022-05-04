Olbrich Gardens corpse flower nears bloom

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison's stinkiest resident has been gathering energy for the last 12 years for a bloom that will fill Olbrich Botanical Gardens with a foul odor.
Found in the rain forests in Indonesia, the corpse flower lives an interesting life. Gardens staff says the bulb, which can weigh up to 90 pounds, gathers energy to either grow a flower or a tree-like plant -- the flower is when it's in a reproductive state and the tree-like plant is when it's in a vegetative state.
If the bulb blooms but stays in a vegetative state, which sometimes happens at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the tree-like plant will develop after a month or so. From there it will continue to grow and grow, eventually dying after a year or year and a half.
Once in its dormant stage, the bulb then may grow a flower, thus entering its reproductive stage. This is what's currently going on at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
The reproduction stage only occurs four to five times over the plant's forty-year lifespan.
After growing between six and eight feet tall, the plant gets ready to bloom. And that's the stage this particular flower is, says Katy Nodolf with Olbrich Botanical Gardens. It's just a matter of time, usually within a few days to a week after upward growth slows down, before the flower blooms and releases its foul smell.
"Some say it smells like garbage or rotting fish," said Nodolf.
Only blooming for 24 to 48 hours, the flower releases an odor that reflects its commonly known name: the corpse flower.
The bloom begins usually at night; due to thicker air at night in rain forests, it's hypothesized that the thicker air carries the smell further throughout the forest. That smell, while foul to humans, attracts carrion beetles which help pollinate the flower.
Once the bloom is over, the flower dies and the process begins again. If the flower is pollinated, seeds will develop at the base of the stem over the next year.
Nodolf said the last time there was a bloom at Olbrich Botanical Gardens was back in August of 2016. That particular plant, named "Son of Bucky," grew to 6.5 feet and drew many. Noldorf said that kids in particular enjoy the plant because of the "gross smell," but she thinks it's fun to see residents of all ages interested in the flower when it blooms.
The largest corpse flower corn, the center part of the flower, was recorded in 2013. The Botanical Gardens Bonn in Germany recorded a growth that measured nearly 10.5 feet tall.
To check in on the flower, visit the Olbrich Botanical Gardens's Facebook for updates. The Gardens are also capturing photos and will put together a time-lapse of this bloom as well. Also, you may need to expect long lines once the flower has bloomed.
You can also buy a special Corpse Flower sticker, which was designed by someone who works at the Gardens, at the gift shop as well. The gift shop is also selling ten smaller plants related to the corpse flower, they do bloom and smell just as bad. They are being sold at the gift shop.