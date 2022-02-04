One day away: Frozen Assets Festival returns Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- All throughout the week, the excitement has been building for the Clean Lakes Alliance Frozen Assets Festival, which returns Saturday at the Edgewater on Lake Mendota.
After a year off because of COVID-19, Clean Lakes Alliance Founder & Executive Director James Tye said he is thrilled to have the event back.
"Last year, it was just too difficult to bring the community together. That's why we're so excited to bring the community together, come down and celebrate what makes Madison special - our frozen lakes," Tye said.
There will be free winter activities such as skating and snowshoeing, an Ice Science Lab run by the UW Center for Limnology, kites, skydivers, a speedskating demonstration and Bucky Badger will make an appearance.
The festival kicks off with the 5K Run/Walk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.