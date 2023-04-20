Overture Center announces “spectacular” 2023/24 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some big shows are coming to the Overture Center for the Arts.
Using a famous line from Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge, The Musical,” Overture Center revealed its “spectacular” 2023/24 season Thursday.
The Broadway at Overture series will include Disney’s Aladdin, My Fair Lady, Beetlejuice, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, Tina-The Tina Turner Musical and Moulin Rouge, The Musical.
“It’s been such a pleasure to see our audiences returning for live performances throughout the 2022/23 season.” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers. “As a result of growing audiences and more touring shows, our next season is even more robust and truly spectacular!”
“Our programming team has worked diligently to bring you the best artistry from around the world,” said Sauers. “You’ll sing and dance, laugh and cry, and experience awe this season as the arts energize your spirit and soul.”