Overture Center offers visually-impaired guests chance to experience "The Lion King"

MADISON (WKOW) – Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is currently performing at the Overture Center and Wednesday visually-impaired guests had the chance to experience the play in new ways.

Blind patrons were able to take a tactile tour which included listening to descriptions of the performance and feeling costumes worn by performers.

The showrunner says this is a great way to expose more people to the theater.

“For a lot of people with low vision or a visual impairment, that's how they understand what's happening around them by touch,” says Tom Klubertanz, Director of Guest Services at Overture Center. “A tactile tour is a way for them to fully immerse themselves in the world of the play.”

The Lion King is performing at the Overture Center through the end of the month.

