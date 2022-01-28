Pet of the Week: Meet Dutchess

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week comes to us from the Dane County Humane Society - meet Dutchess!
She is a senior cat, who is very friendly, affectionate, and chatty.
Dutchess enjoys being petted, and gives lots of head bumps.
She does need a lot of brushing to keep her long hair from matting, and has an overactive thyroid for which she is taking medication that is applied on her inner ear.
Dutchess is looking for a home where she can get plenty of snuggles, kisses, and treats.
If you're interested in meeting Dutchess, you can ask for her in the adoptions center.
She also makes a great office buddy!