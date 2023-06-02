Pride month kicks off in Milwaukee with PrideFest opening ceremony

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – PrideFest officially kicked off Friday afternoon along Milwaukee’s lakefront.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, this is the 35th year for Milwaukee’s PrideFest and the 26th year that it’s been held on the Summerfest grounds.
“It's so awesome to have pride back on Milwaukee's lakefront,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “This is a time to celebrate how far the country and the world have come, but also to recognize the hard work that's ahead in ensuring that our city, ensuring that our state, ensuring that our nation, are inclusive, are safe and are welcoming for everybody.”
The festival is based on acceptance and welcoming everyone no matter who they are.
The event is the largest LGBTQ Festival in Wisconsin.
PrideFest runs through Saturday, June 3 at midnight.