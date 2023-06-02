 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Pride month kicks off in Milwaukee with PrideFest opening ceremony

  • Updated
Pride Fest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – PrideFest officially kicked off Friday afternoon along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, this is the 35th year for Milwaukee’s PrideFest and the 26th year that it’s been held on the Summerfest grounds.

“It's so awesome to have pride back on Milwaukee's lakefront,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “This is a time to celebrate how far the country and the world have come, but also to recognize the hard work that's ahead in ensuring that our city, ensuring that our state, ensuring that our nation, are inclusive, are safe and are welcoming for everybody.”

The festival is based on acceptance and welcoming everyone no matter who they are.

The event is the largest LGBTQ Festival in Wisconsin.

PrideFest runs through Saturday, June 3 at midnight.

