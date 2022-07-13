Stopping the spread of invasive species this summer

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding folks across the state to stop the spread of invasive species this summer while enjoying lakes, rivers and ponds.
From zebra mussels to rusty crawfish to yellow iris, there's a number of invasive species that now call Wisconsin home. The DNR wants to make sure that they don't spread to other parts of the state and/or continue to call Wisconsin home.
During summer months, boaters, anglers and swimmers are the main way that invasive species move. To reduce the spread, the DNR have a few tips:
- Inspect your boat and trailer before and after entering a body of water.
- Remove any and all attached plants and/or animals.
- Drain all the water from your boat, motor and livewells.
- Never move a fish from one body of water to another.
- Throw away unused bait in the trash.
- Buy minnows from local bait stores.
There are cleaning stations at many boat launches across the state. Wisconsin state law states that it is illegal to possess, transport, transfer and introduce certain invasive species in Wisconsin without a permit.
You can find a full list of invasive species across Wisconsin online full list of invasive species across Wisconsin online. If you find an invasive species, the DNR encourages you to email Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov.