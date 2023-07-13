 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sun Prairie hosts annual scavenger hunt to highlight downtown businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Adventure Days in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) – Adventure Days returned to Sun Prairie Thursday for its third year.

The annual scavenger hunt helps participants explore businesses in downtown Sun Prairie.

Local businesses hosted specials in honor of the day and participants had a chance to win prizes if they stopped by all of the locations.

One of the featured businesses was the Bank of Sun Prairie. They say it’s part of their mission to be involved in events like this.

“As a bank, we are involved with everything that happens in Sun Prairie and the communities we serve,” said Deb Krebs, Vice President, Community and Strategic Partnerships. “It’s part of giving back and being part of your community.”

Adventure Day supports Sunshine Place in memory of fallen Fire Captain Cory Barr.

Back in 2018, Barr approached Sunshine Place with the idea to host a scavenger hunt as a way to raise money.

Tags

Recommended for you