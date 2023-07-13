Sun Prairie hosts annual scavenger hunt to highlight downtown businesses

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) – Adventure Days returned to Sun Prairie Thursday for its third year.
The annual scavenger hunt helps participants explore businesses in downtown Sun Prairie.
Local businesses hosted specials in honor of the day and participants had a chance to win prizes if they stopped by all of the locations.
One of the featured businesses was the Bank of Sun Prairie. They say it’s part of their mission to be involved in events like this.
“As a bank, we are involved with everything that happens in Sun Prairie and the communities we serve,” said Deb Krebs, Vice President, Community and Strategic Partnerships. “It’s part of giving back and being part of your community.”
Adventure Day supports Sunshine Place in memory of fallen Fire Captain Cory Barr.
Back in 2018, Barr approached Sunshine Place with the idea to host a scavenger hunt as a way to raise money.