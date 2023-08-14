The hidden health benefits of recess

MADISON (WKOW) -- Unstructured play is an important way for children to learn, communicate and develop social skills, according to Robyn Williams with SSM Health.
However, it can be tempting for teachers to withhold recess from students experiencing behavioral issues and those who are behind in schoolwork.
"[When] children feel like they're losing recess because of behavior issues, it can start to create this tension and this almost civility between the teacher and the student, rather than building that one on one report," Williams said.
Instead of creating this "negative downward spiral," Williams urges teachers to utilize positive reinforcement techniques instead.
"We don't want to use it as an opportunity to punish bad behavior," Williams said. "We can be on top of that by being proactive for helping kids recognize when their behavior, their emotions, are starting to get dysregulated, or [when] their behavior is starting to take a turn for the worse."
Recess is a time for stress management and exercise, both of which are beneficial to children and teachers, according to SSM Health.