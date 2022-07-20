UW-Madison to offer online gardening classes this fall

WKOW (MADISON) -- UW-Madison is offering online gardening classes!
Running from September 11 through December 10, gardeners of all skills can take part in the online course offered by the University of Wisconsin - Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening.
The class will be 90 days long and is open to gardeners of all skills.
The course will cover topics like general gardening practices, soils, vegetables and fruits along with plant diseases and integrated pest management. The course is designed to allow those participating to learn at their own pace.
Experts from the university will also have Q&A sessions about gardening and answer your questions.
Additionally, four CEUs and a Certificate of Completion will get emailed to participants who complete the quizzes within the program by mid January 2023.
The online Q&A with experts will be held:
- Thursday, October 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 12 from 2-3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 25 from 3-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 2 from 2:30-4 p.m.
- Thursday, November 17 from 10-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, November 21 from 9-10:30 a.m.
- Monday, December 6 from 10-11:30 a.m.
You can find out more information by visiting their website.