Visit Middleton's "Keeping Neighbors Warm" winter clothing drive begins

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — Visit Middleton is inviting you to help out the community by donating new or gently used winter clothing for their "Keeping Neighbors Warm" winter clothing drive.
The drive begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and goes through noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Visit Middleton's suggested donated items for the drive include gloves, hats, winter coats, snow pants, and boots.
Drop off locations include:
- Keva Sports Center (8312 Forsythia St.)
- Middleton Public Library (7425 Hubbard Ave.)
- Willy Street Co-op West (6825 University Ave.)
- Middleton Visitors Center (1811 Parmenter St.)
Each week, Visit Middleton staff will take the donated items to the Middleton Outreach Ministry to be distributed to those in need.