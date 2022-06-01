Volunteers have been documenting Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ history for over 14 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin LGBT History Project began in the early 2000s and has been documenting and archiving LGBTQ+ history across Wisconsin for nearly 15 years. It's since become Wisconsin's largest digital collection of Wisconsin LGBTQ+ history.
Michail Takach, who has been helping the Project for over 14 years now, grew up in Wisconsin and eventually moved to Milwaukee.
"I was living in the neighborhood that, probably from the 1960s to the mid 70s, was the epicenter of gay Milwaukee," Takach said.
He stumbled upon the Wisconsin LGBT History Project website while he was looking up information about the neighborhood. Takach soon began helping with the site, which was created by Don Schwamb in 2003.
Takach was tasked with going to public events, doing tours of historical areas, and gathering and archiving new research. Then, he'd put all of that information on the website.
Soon, the website began archiving the state's LGBTQ+ history.
"The history project has really grown because I think there's a continuous importance in documenting the past, and making sure the correct story gets told," Takach said.
According to Takach, Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ history runs deep -- dating as far back at the late 1800s when Milwaukee experienced its first drag show preformed by "The Only Leon." According to the timeline provided on their website, Wisconsin wouldn't experience another notable LGBTQ+ event until the 1960s, and it was almost lost.
Nearly a decade before the Stonewall Riots, which is considered to be the start of the gay rights movement, Milwaukee experienced its first uprising at the Black Nite Bar.
"It was Wisconsin's first uprising against homophobic violence," Takach said.
Takach told 27 News that four servicemen ventured into Black Nite Bar, a bar that welcomed and embraced LGBTQ+ persons in Milwaukee, the night of August 5, 1961. The servicemen claimed they were attacked while those at the bar said the servicemen started to fight the bouncer for not letting them in. One serviceman got hurt, and the group left and came back with more people who were met with a group of 70 or so persons at the bar.
Takach said the uprising was organized by Josie Carter who, according to their website, was born male but would be considered today a black trans woman even though she didn't identify that way. Takach told 27 News that Josie was shy and hardly talked about the event, despite being a key figure in it. Josie Carter passed in 2014.
Though Wisconsin would become the first state in the United States to pass anti-discrimination laws based on sexual orientation, Takach said Wisconsin hasn't always been accepting.
"There seemed to be an all out war against gay men," he said, referring to the "gay purge" that occurred at the University of Wisconsin - Madison's campus in the 1960s.
According to Takach, from 1962 - 1963, the University of Wisconsin - Madison began look for and expel homosexual male students despite a thriving gay community on the campus. The documents are public and the University has since apologized, according to Michail Takach. You can find the essay about the Gay Purge at UW-Madison and the University Health Services response to the purge on the University website.
At a time when anti LGBTQ+ legislation is being introduced in a number of states, Takach says the history the project has gathered can help shape Wisconsin's laws so LGBTQ+ persons can feel accepted and protected.
For example, the Wisconsin anti-discrimination laws based on sexual orientation don't currently protect discrimination based on gender identity. However, in 2019, Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order banning discrimination based on gender identity in government employment.
If you'd like to contribute to the Wisconsin LGBT History Project, you can send an email to webmaster@mkelgbthist.org. You can also visit the Wisconsin's LGBT History Project website to learn more about it.