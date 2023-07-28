WaunaFest underway at Centennial Park

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) – The marquee summer event in Waunakee is officially underway.
There will be food and drinks, all sorts of different games including many familiar carnival rides.
On Friday, Jim Pingel, the president of WaunaFest joined 27 News to talk about the annual event that’s taking place at Centennial Park.
Pingel says the festival is a joining effort by service clubs in town.
Saturday will be packed with events, like a fun run, a craft show and tournaments for softball and volleyball.
The WaunaFest parade will also take place Sunday morning, where a lot of the 27 News team will be in attendance.