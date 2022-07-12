Which Wisconsin State Fair Food Are You Sweepstakes Rules

WKOW-TV’s Which Wisconsin State Fair Food Are You Sweepstakes
CONTEST RULES & RESTRICTIONS (the “Official Rules”)
GENERAL CONTEST AND ENTRY INFORMATION
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. WKOW-TV’s Wisconsin State Fair Personality Quiz Sweepstakes. (the “Promotion”) is sponsored by WKOW 5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719] (the “Station”). To be eligible to participate in this sweepstakes, entrants must be legal US residents in the WKOW Designated Market Area. The WKOW Designated Market Area consists of the following counties: Juneau, Sauk, Richland, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Dane, Columbia, and Marquette. Void outside Promotion Area and where prohibited.
2. Promotion is subject to all federal, state, and local laws. The Station shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules in its sole discretion — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, deadlines, winner selection, prize restrictions, and eligibility — and all of its decisions are final. By entering, each entrant irrevocably, fully, and unconditionally agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s interpretations thereof and waives any right to claim ambiguity in these Official Rules and or any other Promotion-related advertising or materials.
3. Promotion begins on July 18, 2022 at 12:00am Central Standard Time Entry deadline is July 31, 2022 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Visit the contest page on https://www.wkow.com/community/contests/ and click on Which Wisconsin State Fair Food Are You page, and complete their entry form. Drawing to determine the winner(s) will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 8 am Central Standard Time., or within a reasonable time thereafter, and winners will be notified by email. The Station’s server/computer system is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion.
4. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Pinterest, or Instagram. By entering you completely release Facebook and Instagram from any and all liability as provided further in these Official Rules. The information entrants provide will only be used by the Station for administration of the Promotion and as otherwise set forth in these Official Rules. Any questions that entrants have about this Promotion must be directed to the Station and not to Facebook, Pinterest, or Instagram.
ELIGIBILITY
5. The contest is open to the general public, but each entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years old—or the legal age of majority, if greater, under the laws governing entrant’s jurisdiction—and a legal resident of the Promotion Area (defined above) to be eligible to win. The Station allows one winner per family, members of their immediate families, or household member, within a 30-day period.
6. Employees of the Station, its parent company, Wisconsin State Fair or any prize supplier or entity directly involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouse, parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, including “in-laws” of each) and households (whether or not related), are not eligible to enter or win. The term “household” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.
PRIZES AND PRIZE RESTRICTIONS
7. Two winners will receive: Four Wisconsin State Fair tickets, 1 six-pack Cream Puff, 1 Bargain Book. Total Prize Value: $198. Winner bears sole and full responsibility for all other costs including, but not limited to travel, parking, lodging. Sponsor makes no representation that the prize will cover any costs, debts or other financial obligations of the winner. Winner(s) will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. Each winner is only eligible to win once within a 30-day period, and each winner is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize; winner bears sole and full responsibility for all other costs and liabilities, even if necessarily incurred in collecting or redeeming prize, including any required tax payments or reporting.
8. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
9. Limit of one (1) prize per person/household.
10. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or otherwise. Prizes are not transferrable or assignable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with a prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees, and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Station or others associated with Promotion if required by law.
ADDITIONAL ENTRY RESTRICTIONS
11. Limit one (1) entry per person per hour. Additional entries received from any such person thereafter will be subject to disqualification. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different e-mail addresses, identities, registrations, Facebook accounts, or logins) are prohibited and will void all entries submitted by that entrant. No group submissions will be accepted.
12. Entries must include a valid e-mail address for the entrant. Station is not responsible for electronic communications that are undeliverable as a result of any form of passive or active filtering of any kind. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on a Facebook account or e-mail address, if applicable, the entry will be deemed made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the Facebook account or e-mail address used for entry. The Authorized Account Holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address or Facebook account by the relevant Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the corresponding domain or by Facebook.
13. Entrants who fail to provide any required information may be disqualified without further notification by Station. Station is not responsible for entries that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect, or late for any reason, and all such entries are void. Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Entries become the property of Station and will not be acknowledged or returned.
14. The information that you provide in connection with the Promotion may be used by Station in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at https://www.wkow.com/site/privacy.html and which may be updated from time to time.
NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION OF WINNER
15. Station will contact potential winners in accordance with the information supplied to Station on his or her entry form. Winners must respond to initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours and may be required to present valid photo identification, signed affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability release, publicity release (where legal), tax forms, and/or other legal documents to Station and claim prize in-person no later than five (5) days after initial notification. Station in its sole discretion may allow transmission of verification documents via fax or e-mail.
16. In the event that a potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, Station within forty-eight (48) hours of initial attempted notification, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, (d) or is otherwise determined to be ineligible, Station in its sole discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Any alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules.
PUBLICITY RELEASE
17. By accepting a prize, winners irrevocably and unconditionally grant Station the right on any of Station’s or its parents’ or subsidiaries’ websites, social media accounts, and or similar locations or media to publicize his or her name, photographs (including the use and appearance of winner’s photograph), likeness, biographical information, e-mail address, voice, and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY & DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES
18. By entering, each entrant agrees that Station, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, any other company involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and, for all foregoing entities, any subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, prize suppliers, officers, directors, employees, and related persons (collectively, “Released Parties”): (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not received by Station by any deadline stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing, typographical, or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or in the printing or advertising of this offer, administration of this Promotion, or in the announcement of the prize; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Promotion or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Promotion; (e) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the acceptance of entries, the selection of any winner, any prize or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials; (f) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry; (g) are not responsible for the inability to select any winner because of equipment failure or data storage failure; and (h) are released from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, arising in whole or in part directly or indirectly, from participating in the Promotion (in whole or in part), the use (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Promotion, and the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of any prize.
19. Released Parties expressly disclaim any and all warranties of any kind (whether express, implied, statutory, or otherwise), including but not limited to, implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, and non-infringement. Released Parties shall not be liable or responsible for those guarantees or warranties made or offered by advertisers, partners, manufacturers, or suppliers, including those related to any prize. Under no circumstances shall Released Parties be held responsible or liable for your use of the information and/or products provided and/or made available through the Promotion or for errors or anomalies resulting in the unintended or erroneous participation, award of any prize, or other benefits under these Official Rules. Released Parties offer no assurances, guarantees, or warranties that the Promotion or related websites will be uninterrupted or error-free and do not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of any information obtained through the Promotion. Released Parties will not be liable, and are not responsible, for damages of any kind related to your participation in or inability to participate in the Promotion, whether the damages are direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential.
20. By entering the Promotion and/or accepting a prize, you agree that the Released Parties shall not be liable for, and will be held harmless by you against, any liability for any damage, injury, or loss to person (including death) or property related in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to acceptance, possession, redemption, use or misuse of prize, participation in any prize-related activity, use by a Released Party of any entry, participation in the Promotion, or any other claim or cause of action you may have against a Released Party.
21. Some states do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitations or exclusions may not apply to you in whole or in part.
MISCELLANEOUS
22. Station reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or terminate this Promotion or any part thereof in the event that Station determines, in its sole discretion, that the security, administration, fairness, and/or operation of the Promotion has been corrupted or impaired by any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or any other cause beyond Station’s control. In such an event, Station will post notice of same on the webpage containing these Official Rules and select the winner by conducting a random drawing from among all non-suspect entries received prior to the suspension, cancellation, or termination of the Promotion or in such other manner as Station, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances.
23. Station reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if Station concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Promotion, (b) has disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules, or (c) has acted towards Station or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, deliberately annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of times permitted herein, including through the use of any prohibited device or method. Any failure by Station to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules.
24. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DEFRAUD, TAMPER WITH, OR DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND STATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PURSUE ANY AVAILABLE DAMAGES OR REMEDIES AGAINST SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND/OR REFER SUCH MATTERS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR PROSECUTION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
25. All activity arising out of and relating to the Promotion, including any reference to an entrant’s status as a “winner,” is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules. If Station determines, in its sole discretion, that verification or auditing activity evidences non-compliance of an entry and/or entrant with the Official Rules, Station reserves the right to disqualify such entry and/or entrant from the Promotion and any prize at any time. Station reserves the right to conduct a background check on any or all potential winners, and Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual based on such background check if Station determines in its sole discretion that awarding a prize to any such individual might reflect negatively on Station. Each entrant agrees to cooperate with Station and its representatives in connection with any and all verification, auditing, and/or background check activities and to the extent required by law.
26. Station reserves the right to correct typographical, printing, or clerical errors in any Promotion related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Station reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.
DISPUTES
27. By entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Promotion or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you.
28. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Official Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Promotion related materials, including but not limited to the Promotion entry forms, or point of sale, television, print, mobile, or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail, govern, and control.
29. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants or Released Parties in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by WI law, without giving effect to any choice of law rules that would cause the application of the laws of any other jurisdiction. Each entrant expressly agrees that any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Promotion or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the federal or state courts located in WI and each entrant consents to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction in such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.
30. In the event that any provision of these Official Rules is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.
WINNER’S NAME/WINNERS’ NAMES/OFFICIAL RULES
31. For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winner's Name/Winners’ Names, visit the contest page on https://www.wkow.com/community/contests/ and click on Which Wisconsin State Fair Food Are You page or mail a self-addressed stamped envelope (“SASE”) to: WKOW 5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719 specifying either “Winner’s Name/Winners’ Names” or “Official Rules.” Winner’s Name/Winners’ Names will be available after end of contest.
TRADEMARKS
32. Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Promotion is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Promotion.