Wisconsin walleye threatened by warming waters

MADISON (WKOW) -- The popular fish, which normally thrives in the colder waters of lakes, has seen its numbers decline across Wisconsin since the 90s.
Known as the yellow pike or yellow pickerel, though not related to pickerels, walleye got their name from their large eye, which helps them see in the cold, dark waters of lakes they inhabit.
Found across the state, the fish is popular among anglers. Caught across many lakes, these fish tend to feed early in the morning or in the evening and during overcast days. Across the northern parts of Wisconsin, the fish is important to six Chippewa tribes who spear thousands of them each year.
But according to Zach Feiner, an ichthyologist and researcher at the University of Wisconsin Madison and liaison with the Wisconsin DNR, anglers will have a hard time catching these fish later this century.
Feiner, who grew up in Spring Green, says the walleye populations across the state were generally doing well. However, numbers started to decline in the 90s and have been declining since, even with help from programs like the Wisconsin Walleye Initiative which began in the late 1990s.
The initiative, which was developed by the Wisconsin DNR and the Governor's Office, has been increasing the number of walleye across Wisconsin's public and private lakes as well as tribal waters too. Each year, the state stocks lakes with large fingerlings (6-8in) to either keep a current population's number up or help establish a population.
The number of fingerlings stocked each year has nearly doubled from 2013 to 2021, but Feiner says it may be time to change how Wisconsin approaches walleye numbers moving forward.
Feiner says that the number of walleye across the state has been declining for a few reasons: climate change leading to warming lake waters, loss of habitat, starvation, larvae not reaching adulthood and chemicals. He says that most likely, the main force keeping their numbers low is the rising water temperatures.
Feiner, along with a handful of other researchers, recently published their findings in the journal Fisheries Management and Ecology. Their findings suggest that Wisconsin may need to rethink their walleye management efforts.
Currently the Wisconsin Walleye Initiative plan is asking for the general public to weigh in on their update which does include evaluating stocking practices. In past years, the Initiative was given $1.3 million each year to expand production at fish hatcheries run by the DNR through 2016.
The recently publish findings suggest that Wisconsin stop resisting the declining walleye numbers by restoring their populations through stocking. Other efforts like reducing harvests and regulations are also not working as well; Feiner says there was a time when researchers would be able to find many fingerlings but now, they're getting harder and harder to find.
Instead, the findings suggest that Wisconsin do one of two options; adapt or direct. Feiner says Wisconsin is currently resisting.
In the study, researchers note that some stocking efforts have helped certain lake populations. Another effort to help walleye has helped, but the long term implications haven't been measured yet -- removing other species from lakes like bullhead- or bluegill-like species.
In lakes where stocking has helped the local population rebound, that's where efforts should be directed the findings suggest. Further research into how the walleye in these bright spots may need to be studied while accepting other lake walleye populations may die off.
However, warmer water fish like bluegill and bass will continue to thrive in those lakes, says Feiner.
Feiner says though their findings were published earlier this year, the next step has begun. He says that researchers are beginning to look at bright spots across the states to begin their research though it will be years before the data comes back.
Based on some climate change models, Feiner and other researchers believe that walleye numbers will decline by 2060.