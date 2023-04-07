A familiar face has returned to join the evening team at 27 News. Brandon Taylor has rejoined WKOW as part of the evening anchor team!
He was a Wake Up Wisconsin anchor from 2014-2018. Brandon was most recently an anchor with WLTX in Columbia, South Carolina.
Brandon graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC in 2007 with a degree in Communications and Journalism. His first job out of school was working for a TV station in Myrtle Beach.
Brandon is an award-winning journalist who loves to share stories and connect with viewers. Throughout his life, Brandon has been very active in working with the United Methodist Church and has spent many years mentoring young people around the country.
When he isn’t bringing you the news, Brandon enjoys traveling, food and meeting new people. Brandon and his Goldendoodle "Monroe Madison" moved back to South Central Wisconsin in April 2023.
Brandon is excited to be back “home” in Wisconsin and the 27 Newsroom!
You can watch him weeknights on 27 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.