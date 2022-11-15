Alexis Clemons

Alexis joined the 27 Storm Track team in November of 2022. She is a native St. Louisan who graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Missouri in May of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Science. While at Mizzou, she also obtained minors in Mathematics, Theatre and Communications while working as the Weekend Morning Weathercaster at KOMU in Columbia, Missouri.
After college, Alexis moved to Joplin, Missouri where she was the Weekday Morning Meteorologist at KODE / KSNF for a year and a half. She is no stranger to severe weather and has experience with her fair share of winter weather, too. While in Joplin, Alexis won a "Certificate of Merit" for Best Weathercast in 2022 from the Missouri Broadcasters Association.
When she's not fawning over the weather, Alexis loves to watch sports. She is a St. Louis Cardinals & Blues fan for life, but she looks forward to cheering on the Packers & Badgers! She also wants to find where the best views and cheese curds are in town!