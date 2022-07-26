Grace Ulch joined the WKOW team as a multimedia journalist after graduating from DePaul University with her master's degree in journalism. At DePaul, she covered a range of stories for the university's newscast such as covid regulation changes, local protests and reactions to the Ukrainian war and an internship program for special needs students to prepare for professional life.
During her time in Chicago, she worked as a news and content producer at WGN Radio. She also had the opportunity to work alongside long-time NBC political editor Carol Marin and producer Don Moseley to assistant-produce investigative pieces for WTTW’s Chicago Tonight.
Because she's new to the area, on her days off Grace is spending time exploring all Madison has to offer. She loves trying new restaurants, walking by the lake and spending time outside.
Grace loves to meet new people and would love to hear about your news story suggestions. Send her stories that have made you feel empowered, happy or loved! You can email her at gulch@wkow.com or message her on Twitter @GraceUlchTV.