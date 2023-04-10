Luke Gamble joins the WKOW team after spending three years in Bismarck, North Dakota. His dedicated coverage of local athletes led him to being named the 2022 National Sports Media Association North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year.
Luke graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism, as well as Sport Management.
Luke is excited to be in a new area covering all things Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and Packers, but he’s even more excited to tell the stories of local athletes.
In his free time, Luke enjoys spending time with his wife Madi and their dog Roxie, attempting to play golf, and hanging out anywhere near the water.
Feel free to reach out to Luke with any story ideas at lgamble@wkow.com, or by following him on Facebook or Twitter @LukeGambleTV.