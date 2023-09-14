Madison Rios joined the WKOW team as a multimedia journalist in August 2023 after graduating from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Advertising/Public Relations & Media Studies and a Political Science minor.
While at UW-Milwaukee, she was a general assignment reporter for Digital Milwaukee who covered topics such as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, anti-Asian bias in America and UW-Milwaukee Black History Month events. She was also able to connect with her Puerto Rican heritage through an immersion trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, during which she covered the food and cultural aspects of the island, connecting them back to the Puerto Rican community in Milwaukee.
She earned a Wisconsin Press Club Silver Award in the College division for 'Best Sports Story' for her coverage on a local boxer's journey to the U.S.A. Boxing Team. During her senior year, Madison interned at our Milwaukee ABC affiliate, WISN-12, in the newsroom and at WTMJ4 with The Morning Blend.
Raised in Kenosha, Madison is familiar with southeast Wisconsin, but is eager to move west and explore the Madison area. Idolizing pieces like 'Humans of New York' from Brandon Stanton and 'Cuba and the Cameraman' from Jon Alpert, she has a love for human interest stories. Giving people in the community a platform and allowing underrepresented voices to be heard is her main goal in storytelling.
When Madison is not reporting, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family (including her three dachshunds, of course), trying new restaurants, and listening to true crime podcasts.
If anyone stands out in your south central Wisconsin community, reach out at mrios@wkow.com.