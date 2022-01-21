Melody Guernsey is a reporter for Wake Up Wisconsin, and she also co-anchors Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend.
Previously, Melody was as an associate producer at Big Ten Network in Chicago.
Melody earned a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. At Medill she studied and researched with the Local News Initiative; covered primary education as a beat reporter; and was an MMJ for CAN-TV where she focused on telling community stories.
Prior to Northwestern, she received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia College Chicago.
Melody grew up in the Chicagoland area and loves going to live events, especially games and music concerts. She is always looking for new restaurants and family-friendly activities she can experience with her husband and children. She looks forward to getting to know Madison and members of the community.