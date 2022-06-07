Rachael Perry joined the 27 News team in May 2022 as a multimedia journalist. Before moving to Madison, Rachael worked as a reporter at the ABC/FOX affiliate in Rockford Illinois covering mainly crime and the occasional investigative piece. Rachael also spent time in Northern Wisconsin working at both an NBC station and local newspaper.
While in Rockford, Rachael covered a variety of stories including the Chemtool explosion in Rockton, the triple homicide of a father and his two sons in Belvidere, along with a few high-profile trials. Rachael has a love for investigative journalism and diving deeper into hard hitting stories.
Rachael was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs and attended college at Columbia College Chicago where she studied journalism.
While she's fairly new to Madison, Rachael has spent nearly every summer in Wisconsin at her family's lake house. However, as much as she loves Wisconsin, she is a huge Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
When she's not reporting, Rachael enjoys spending time with her two black Labradors, Earl and Gus. If two isn't enough, she's in the process of adopting a third dog. Rachael is also extremely passionate about working with the disability community.
Rachael loves meeting new people so never be afraid to say hello. If you have a news tip or something she could look into further, you can email her at rperry@wkow.com or send her a message via Facebook or Twitter (RachaelPerryTV).