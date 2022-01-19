 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

100,000 KN95 masks to be distributed to Dane County residents in need

  • Updated
K 95 mask
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a fresh shipment of almost 100,000 KN95 masks Wednesday, with plans in place to distribute masks among the county's most vulnerable population.

According to a news release from Dane County spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, agencies will work with local community organizers to distribute the masks to those in need. Vruwink said the process will work in much the same way as mask distribution efforts in 2020.

“You don't have to have COVID to be affected by what’s happening in our hospitals right now. Those experiencing urgent medical conditions not even associated with COVID may very well end up waiting for care while overwhelmed doctors and nurses struggle to keep up with record patient loads brought about by the current COVID surge,” Parisi said in the release.

The masks come at a time when Dane County is struggling to handle the surge of the Omicron variant, with hospitalizations and case rates hitting record highs repeatedly in the last few weeks. KN95's are more tight-fitting and more effective than cloth masks, but some people do not have a safe way to get them.

“With record high counts in our hospitals, it's imperative we do all we can to try and stunt the rapid spread of this variant,” Parisi said.

Tags

Recommended for you