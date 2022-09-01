4-vehicle crash closes HWY 80 near Platteville for 5.5 hours, Salem man medflighted to Madison

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- HWY 80 near Platteville was closed for nearly six hours Thursday morning after a four-vehicle crash pulled down power cables on the road, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a release deputies responded to a report of a four-vehicle crash on HWY 80 at CTY A around 8:25 a.m.
Ryan Obberhoffer, 23, of Dubuque, Iowa was traveling south on HWY 80 in his company's semi while pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a Freightliner water truck.
Meanwhile, Clayton Morby, 28, of Salem was traveling east on CTY A in his company's work truck. In Dreckman's release, Morby said he didn't see the stop sign and drove through the intersection in front of Obberhoffer's semi.
Oberhoffer t-boned Morby's truck on the driver's side, causing the truck to careen into the southeast corner of the intersection, go airborne, then strike a power pole approximately 20 feet up. The truck then landed on the bank of the Little Platte River. The power pole then broke in half, and the lines fell down.
Oberhoffer's semi continued south of the intersection and jack-knifed, stopping against the guard rail on the east side of the road.
Meanwhile, Charles Johnson, 66, also of Dubuque, was travelling north on HWY 80 in his company's semi. Because of the crash, the power lines were handing low over the highway, and Johnson's semi became entangled as it continued forward, pulling more power lines down in the process.
This in turn brought power lines on CTY A down on a car being driven by Janice Staskal, 79, of Lancaster that was waiting at a stop sign. Staskal had been traveling on CTY A behind Morby and saw the crash as she was coming to a stop.
Morby was extracted from his vehicle by JAWS.
Oberhoffer and Morby were both taken to the Southwest Health Center in Platteville for their injuries, and Morby was later taken to Madison via Med Flight. Staskal and her passenger, along with Johnson, were not injured.
Staskal and Johnson's vehicles were minorly damaged from the power lines. Both Oberhoffer and Morby's vehicles were seriously damaged and deemed total losses. Obberhoffer's trailer and its load were minorly damaged.
All individuals involved were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was closed for five-and-a-half hours, during which time Heavy Rescue removed the vehicles and Alliant Energy crews replaced and restored the power lines and pole.