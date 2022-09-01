 Skip to main content
63-year-old woman rescued from Janesville river

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A 63-year-old woman was rescued after she was found clinging to a safety cable in a Janesville river, according to the Janesville Fire Department (JFD).

JFD official Ryan Murphy said Janesville police and fire, along with the Rock County Sheriff's Office, responded to a call of a woman in the Rock River around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The caller said the woman was clutching to the safety cable beneath the Centerway Bridge.

Police officers dropped a rope to her, which held her in place until the JFD dropped her a life jacket.

After she got the life jacket on, a JFD boat got her out of the water and took her to an ambulance.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville with non-life-threatening injuries.

