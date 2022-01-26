A behind-the-scenes look at sequencing — how scientists track omicron's spread in the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've recently tested positive for COVID-19, there's a high likelihood you've been infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. There's also a good chance that your positive sample ended up in a UW-Madison lab where scientists are able to sequence the virus.
At UW-Madison's AIDS Vaccine Research Lab, thousands of samples from across Wisconsin are sequenced — or analyzed for their genetic code.
Scientists read the code and are able to determine how COVID-19's genetic code has mutated or changed over time.
"Once the samples get here, we pick a subset of them to sequence, and we go through a sort of set of experiments," Research Associate Rob Maddox said.
Maddox led us through multiple different labs where the sequencing process takes place.
He said the lab takes in thousands of samples every week from tests conducted by UW-Madison and Exact Sciences. 192 of those samples are then sequenced.
The process starts in a lab called a "BL3," which stands for biosafety level 3 - a super-clean laboratory where you have to be suited up in PPE and outside gear has to be sprayed down with bleach before entering.
"The main reason is not for our safety but for the safety of the samples," Maddox said.
He says proteins from the outside world could contaminate samples.
In the BL3, samples are heated, inactivating the virus and splitting open viral particles which release RNA, or genetic material. That RNA gets converted to DNA and amplified for sequencing.
Once amplified, scientists input the data into a computer where they can break down its genetic code and see how the samples differ from earlier versions of the virus.
PhD candidate Luis Haddock says the data plays a vital role in informing the public.
"We use that information to inform public health specialists and government agencies throughout the state who can use that information to inform the public and create public health policies," Haddock said.
Scientists are also able to use sequencing to pinpoint where coronavirus variants originate and how they spread.
They received their first samples of the omicron variant in early December from a wedding in Milwaukee. Less than a week later, samples of omicron were traced to UW-Madison's campus where it was then able to spread rapidly throughout Dane County by January 1.
The scientists are essentially the first eyes on new variants in Wisconsin.
"Potentially if another variant arises that somehow can out compete omicron, we're there to make sure that we know when it's here and report it to the state officials," Maddox said.