After two years of COVID-19, crowds celebrate Lunar New Year together again

MADISON (WKOW) -- After nearly two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, some of Madison's Asian-American community members were able to get back together to celebrate the Lunar New Year this year.
The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar, which began its new year on Tuesday. The celebration begins the Chinese Zodiac, which repeats every 12 years.
On Saturday, UW-Madison's Malaysian Student Association (MSA) held a "Chinese New Year" celebration to ring in the year of the tiger.
Long-time member Shaikh Irfan was a member when the COVID-19 pandemic began and said he was happy to see everyone back together.
"I'm still very concerned about COVID procedures, but it's always really nice to see everyone again," Irfan said.
MSA Public Relations Director Chen Shien Chia helped organize the event.
Chia described many of the traditions of their annual celebration, including the hanging of Chinese lanterns, playing games like the "Chopstick Game" and Mahjong and eating food like fish skewers and oranges.
"The mandarin orange is one of our traditional foods," Chia said. "In Malaysia we only got it during Chinese New Year. So this is a very important fruit for us and it means good luck for us."
Chia said the orange tradition also acts as a way to meet friends or more. She said traditionally, men will write their number and name on the orange and throw it into a lake for women to retrieve.
For MSA President Zhao Yang Gan, the event served as a way to meet new friends.
"Originally, with COVID and everything, I wasn't able to come to the campus, I wasn't able to make friends," Gan said. "But I feel it is something to see, like, for the first time in university and everything where we get to see a lot of people and we bond."
Gan and Chia said the holiday lasts 15 days and will be filled with family reunions, food and loud celebration.
"After coming to MSA, it feels like home — it is like Malaysia," Chia said. "It feels like everybody's here and we go through it together. And I feel that joy."