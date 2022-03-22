Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will close in April

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday it will close its testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center next month.
The last day to get a COVID-19 test or vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center Arena will be Saturday, April 2.
“Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dropped dramatically since the Omicron surge in January as has demand for testing and vaccination. As we have done throughout the COVID pandemic, we are simply adjusting our response to meet the current needs of our community,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said in a statement.
COVID-19 testing and vaccination services will continue at PHMDC's South Madison clinic and East Washington clinic.
PHMDC will also continue weekly mobile vaccination clinics. You can get an appointment at any of the following locations:
DeForest Public Library
203 Library Street, DeForest
Wednesdays, 12:30pm-5:00pm
Sun Prairie Public Library
1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie
Fridays, 3pm-5:30pm
Madison Public Library (Lakeview)
2845 N. Sherman Ave, Madison
Thursdays, 12pm-2:30pm
Madison Public Library (Goodman South Madison)
2222 S. Park Street, Madison
Wednesdays, 12:30pm-3:30pm
Public Health Madison and Dane County has a list of 39 trusted testing partners. You can also order up to two sets of four at-home testing kits for free from USPS.
For more information about testing, vaccines or metrics in Dane County, click here.