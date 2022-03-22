 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will close in April

  • Updated
Alliant Energy Center Testing Site

A new COVID-19 testing site opened at the Alliant Energy Center on Monday.

 Emily Friese

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday it will close its testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center next month.

The last day to get a COVID-19 test or vaccine at the Alliant Energy Center Arena will be Saturday, April 2. 

“Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dropped dramatically since the Omicron surge in January as has demand for testing and vaccination. As we have done throughout the COVID pandemic, we are simply adjusting our response to meet the current needs of our community,” Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said in a statement.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination services will continue at PHMDC's South Madison clinic and East Washington clinic. 

PHMDC will also continue weekly mobile vaccination clinics. You can get an appointment at any of the following locations:

DeForest Public Library

203 Library Street, DeForest

Wednesdays, 12:30pm-5:00pm

Sun Prairie Public Library

1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie

Fridays, 3pm-5:30pm

Madison Public Library (Lakeview)

2845 N. Sherman Ave, Madison

Thursdays, 12pm-2:30pm

Madison Public Library (Goodman South Madison)

2222 S. Park Street, Madison

Wednesdays, 12:30pm-3:30pm

Public Health Madison and Dane County has a list of 39 trusted testing partners. You can also order up to two sets of four at-home testing kits for free from USPS.

For more information about testing, vaccines or metrics in Dane County, click here