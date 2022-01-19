 Skip to main content
Alliant Energy Center testing clinic to expand appointments

  Updated
Alliant Energy Center Testing Site

A new COVID-19 testing site opened at the Alliant Energy Center on Monday.

 Emily Friese

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Omicron variant pushing up COVID-19 case numbers, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced more operating hours and appointments at the Alliant Energy Center testing clinic.

In a tweet, PHMDC announced that the clinic will be open seven days a week starting on January 24, crediting a partnership with Accelerated Labs for operating at a high enough level for this expansion.

PHMDC also plans for more appointment availability, including the potential for same-day appointments. Click here for more information on testing appointments at Alliant.

