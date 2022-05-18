Amid COVID-19 case spike, Parisi urges extending emergency hotel shelter program

MADISON (WKOW) — As COVID-19 cases rise in Dane County, Executive Joe Parisi is exploring the feasibility of extending an emergency shelter program for those experiencing homelessness.
In a press release, Parisi said the hotel emergency shelter program helps those experiencing homelessness who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or who need isolation following a positive test.
"We made a commitment at the outset of the pandemic to do all we can to help protect our most vulnerable, and while our work continues to secure permanent housing, emergent needs persist and they're magnified by the recent surge in Covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations," Parisi said in the release.
According to Public Health Madison Dane County, people with COVID-19 has increased by 13.7% in the last week and people hospitalized by 48.4%. The CDC has identified the county's community COVID-19 level as medium.
In the last two weeks, PHMDC reports half of the positive tests come from within Madison.
"While many have moved on and shifted focus away from the pandemic, the effects of this ever-changing virus are still being felt and vulnerable populations remain at risk," Parisi said in the release.
The emergency hotel program began after the virus was first identified in Wisconsin. It was set to end in June, but Parisi is asking county staff to talk with local hotels about extending it into 2023. He cites concerns over federal projects of a COVID-19 surge in the fall.
Parisi says adding $3 million to an existing $23.1 million allocation would help 120 people have safer housing for the next eight months.