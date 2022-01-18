Apple to require employee proof of booster

MADISON (WKOW) -- Apple is now requiring that its employees show proof of a COVID-19 booster shot.
According to "The Verge", the mandate applies to both in-store and corporate employees. Employees will be given four weeks to get their booster dose, starting on the date that they become eligible for a booster.
If an employee opts against the shot, they have to submit to frequent testing to go into an Apple store, partner store, or corporate office.
On January 24th, all unvaccinated Apple employees will have to submit negative rapid antigen tests before entering the workplace.