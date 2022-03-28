As coronavirus pandemic recedes, experts say mental health crisis just beginning

MADISON (WKOW) -- As coronavirus cases and deaths drop dramatically across the country, many health experts are worried another mental health crisis may just be beginning.
"We're certainly seeing an ever-increasing demand for behavioral health services of all kinds," UW Health psychologist Dr. Victoria Egizio said.
Egizio says since the pandemic began, UW Health has been inundated with patients, something healthcare facilities across the country have reported.
According to a recent study by the World Health Organization, there was a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide during the first year of the pandemic. Egizio says at UW Health, it's been even more dramatic.
"We're seeing a lot of the same things we always saw, but to almost a two- to threefold worsening in volume and severity," Egizio said. "I mean, our waiting lists are stretching out."
But other mental health experts are warning the struggle may just be beginning. Rogers Behavioral Health psychiatrist Dr. Tyler Rickers says the long-term impacts on mental health post-pandemic could be one of the worst crises the field has ever faced.
"Unfortunately, I think it's going to have a far larger impact than perhaps 9/11, especially for the the health workers," Rickers said. "I think you're going to see some of the most caring people, nurses, doctors, hospital staff, suffering the most with PTSD."
Rickers also warns the impact could be severe on children and adults who have spent prolonged periods of time in isolation and on those hospitalized with COVID-19 for lengthy time periods.
"I worry about the long-term effects of you know, children not being able to go to school in person," Rickers said. "Our technology will have to get better in terms of how we manage myocardial issues. Hopefully, we can come up with strategies to help with any of the long-term effects that might be associated with this. So yes, it's going to have a major impact."
Rickers says waitlists are also getting longer as people struggle to adjust back to normal life. While patients used to only wait a couple weeks for care, now they face months-long waitlists.
Egizio says there's no end in sight, but she's hoping with the use of telemedicine and computer-based therapies, things might eventually get better.
"We want to be helpful for all the people who are in need of services," Egizio said. "And we're doing the best that we can with the resources we have."