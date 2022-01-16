As inflation rates skyrocket, local businesses forced to make tough decisions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Inflation rates are at their highest levels in nearly 40 years, forcing consumers to spend more and local businesses to raise prices.
At Madison's Cafe Brittoli, owner Connor Di Persio said that inflation has affected nearly every item he sells.
"It's like huge, huge jumps," Di Persio said. "It's across the board. We have a few different vendors that we can shop around, but it's not uncommon to see stuff go up three to eight dollars."
In Di Persio's more than 10 years in the business, he's never seen vendor prices rise so quickly. It's forced his business to raise prices for the first time in its four-year history.
"Every year it's kind of normal for like some things," Di Persio said. "Maybe they go up a quarter, 50 cents. But we were spending $13 per bacon; it's now $26. Vanilla extract was 16 bucks. That got up to $36."
This is a problem that small businesses across the country are dealing with.
In a recent study by business.org, 89% of small businesses reported having to raise their prices due to inflation. That same study found that 60% of small businesses were concerned about the financial health of their business because of inflation.
"This is unusual," economist Steve Reed said. "It's unprecedented in a lot of people's lifetimes."
Steve Reed is an economist in the Consumer Price Index program at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. He and other economists said that they see no signs of inflation slowing down.
Like many other problems right now, Reed said the issue is probably linked to the pandemic.
"Particularly in the pandemic, supply chains were affected. People in many cases couldn't work, places couldn't be open," Reed said. "As a result of that, there are shortages of different things, shortages of different materials used for production. So those are all sort of supply effects that basically mean that it's more expensive to produce something."
When those production costs go up, the increases trickle down the supply chain and local businesses and consumers are ultimately affected.
Cafe Brittoli is just one of them.
"You know, I feel like the service industry is always kind of challenging," Di Persio said. "But this has been exceptionally difficult."