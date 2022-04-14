As Pfizer touts booster for young kids, vaccine hesitancy remains

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pfizer said Thursday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine raises antibody levels against the omicron variant for children 5 to 11 years old.
UW Health's Dr. William Hartman said those results are encouraging.
"While the data is in a small group, it is a very convincing argument that they're putting together," he said.
However, Hartman said if and when that booster dose gets authorization from federal health officials, it's not likely that parents will scramble to get their young kids another shot.
"There is still quite a bit of hesitancy," he said. "We see the same thing that that's being seen nationwide: people are still waiting to see how the COVID-19 vaccines work in other kids before they vaccinate their own kids."
Data from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services shows 27.4% of 5- to 11-year-olds in the state have one dose of the vaccine, and 24.5% have two doses.
For older children who are eligible for a booster shot, only 18.7% have actually gotten one.
"I don't always know what the reason is that people aren't vaccinating their kids," Hartman said. "I thought it would be more of a slam dunk than it has been at this point."
He said as more variants spread, the additional booster vaccine dose is becoming more important.
"Everyone really needs to consider getting the booster shot," he said. "This is really looking to be like a three shot vaccine instead of a two shot vaccine."
More than 256 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Hartman said there's no need for vaccine hesitancy.
"The vaccine overall is still very safe and effective against the very worst things that can happen from COVID," he said.
Children 5 to 11 years old are not yet eligible for a booster dose, but Pfizer said it plans to see emergency use authorization "in the coming days."