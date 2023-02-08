Biden administration to soon release roadmap to transition out of Covid-19 public health emergency, sources say

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&