Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between 20 and 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

CDC adds 15 places to highest travel risk list; five Caribbean destinations

  • Updated
person in an airport generic
CNN — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 15 new places to its list of highest level of travel risk, including five Caribbean island destinations.

The Caribbean island destinations: the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin represented one third of the new entries this week.

Other destinations added this week include: Colombia, Costa Rica, Fiji, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates.

The CDC classifies a destination as "very high" risk when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days. The CDC advises travelers to avoid those countries.

Last week, 22 destinations in total were added to the list. 

You can view the CDC's risk levels for global destinations here.

