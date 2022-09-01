CDC: Dane Co. hits low COVID-19 community level

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — Dane County has a low COVID-19 community level as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Dane County had a low community level for several months earlier in the year, but starting in July, it began bouncing between medium and high levels.
COVID-19 community levels are determined based on three metrics:
- New COVID-19 cases/100,000 people in a county
- The 7-day total for COVID-19 hospital admissions/100,000 people in a region
- The average percent of hospital beds in a region occupied by COVID-19 patients