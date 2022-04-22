CDC: Dane County up to medium COVID-19 transmission level

MADISON (WKOW) -- With case rates increasing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set Dane County at a medium COVID-19 transmission level.
According to a news release from Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC), Dane County's case activity has been climbing since late March, with the seven-day average now sitting at 159 cases per day.
However, hospitalization rates have not climbed at the same rate, with Dane County averaging 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 every day. That marks the lowest such figure since July 2021.
“We have always been clear that this pandemic is not over, we expect to see peaks and valleys in the number of cases in our community. Following these risk levels helps people make informed decisions and take proactive steps to stay healthy," PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in the release.
To combat this rising case rate, PHMDC recommends vaccination, including completing all boosters you may be eligible for. PHMDC also called on immunocompromised people to continue masking up in public, and for people living or often seeing immunocompromised people to complete home tests or mask up before seeing them.
“Our top priority remains focused on minimizing the number of tragic outcomes due to COVID-19, including hospitalizations and deaths. We do that by staying up to date on our vaccinations. So if you are among the 20% of our population currently eligible for boosters but have not gotten them, now is the time to get up to date,” Heinrich said.
To learn more about COVID-19 in Dane County, you can go to the PHMDC website.