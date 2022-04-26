CDC study: nearly 60% of Americans have COVID-19 antibodies from infection

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard said that a study from the CDC that shows almost 60% of Americans have antibodies from getting COVID-19 holds true for Wisconsin.
He said that is because there was such a high level of infection during the omicron variant surge.
"60% may well underestimate it because we know many people who have mild infection don't make antibodies, and some antibody positivity can wane over time. So the total number of people who have at some point had COVID-19 might even be higher than that," Westergaard said.
Health experts said they still don't know how long infection-induced immunity will last, which is why it's important to get vaccinated and boosted.