CDC: Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than boosted

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, present data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response meeting.
Walensky also says 54% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 over the age of 65 are unvaccinated — that's despite data showing just 12% of Americans in that age group are unvaccinated.
The findings are based on information collected in early December 2021.